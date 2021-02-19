Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%.
Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
