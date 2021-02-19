Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -554.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,324 shares of company stock worth $880,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

