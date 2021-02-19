Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after acquiring an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.