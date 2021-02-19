Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

