Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 31,240 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 11.6% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.