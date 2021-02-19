Old North State Trust LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $56.46. 56,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

