Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $41.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OYST. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

