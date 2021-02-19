Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.39

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.39 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Several analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

