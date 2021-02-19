Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $47,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $261,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.46. 65,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,996.00 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

