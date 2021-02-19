Personal Wealth Partners Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.16. 6,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $95.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

