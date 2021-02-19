Personal Wealth Partners Lowers Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 194,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 796,688 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

