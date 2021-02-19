Point View Wealth Management Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE RTX opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

