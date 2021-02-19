PPL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 2,956 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL stock remained flat at $$27.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 68,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

