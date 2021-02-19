Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Trading Down 5.2%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 4,726,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,928,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

