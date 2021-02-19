Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Trading Down 5.2%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 4,726,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 1,928,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.
PRMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)
Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.