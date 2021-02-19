Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Reaches $9.15 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 900.9% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00016990 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $246,605.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00582668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00063028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00072777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00417419 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

