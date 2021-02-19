QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of QUIK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

