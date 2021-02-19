Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 244.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 557.5% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $2,285.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

