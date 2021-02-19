Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

