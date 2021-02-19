Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,601 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,754,000 after purchasing an additional 97,704 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

EA opened at $147.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,320,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

