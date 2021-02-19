Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 9,237 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,253. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

