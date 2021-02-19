RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.77-0.87 for the period.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,000. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.