RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 189,183 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $4,855,623.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,802 shares of company stock worth $123,103,846.

PINS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.74. 135,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,870,544. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

