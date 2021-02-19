RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 13,787 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE SQM traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $56.46. 15,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,522. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

