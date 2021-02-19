RWC Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,305 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAAP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1,871.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49). Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.