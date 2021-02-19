RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $7.28 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 100,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 158,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.07. 120,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,634. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

