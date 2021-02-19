RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 25,638 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $82,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

LYV traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.86. 25,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.93.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

