Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.47

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $99,724.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001235 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

