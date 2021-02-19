Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Increased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 15.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

