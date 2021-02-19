Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 55,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

