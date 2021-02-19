Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,630 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.