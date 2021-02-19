SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $998.20

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 998.20 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 989.78 ($12.93), with a volume of 1250995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962.80 ($12.58).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 963.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 942.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73.

About SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

