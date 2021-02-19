Sei Investments Co. Acquires 28,186 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $76,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 100.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.30. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,499. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.