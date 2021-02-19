Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Veeva Systems worth $198,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.94. 3,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day moving average of $278.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

