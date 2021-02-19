Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $94,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.81. 5,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

