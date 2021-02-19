Sei Investments Co. Purchases 39,917 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,451,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $160,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 35,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

