Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,510 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Equinix worth $122,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,372 shares of company stock worth $14,456,839 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $690.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,354. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $717.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

