Simmons Bank Purchases 533 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

