SJA Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,284. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

