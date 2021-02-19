SJA Financial Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,932. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

