SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 470.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,547. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $77.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

