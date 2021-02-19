Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 3.80% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CID traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

