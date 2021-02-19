State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.
NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.
In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $212,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.