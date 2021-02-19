State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland purchased 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $212,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

