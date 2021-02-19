Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 27,930 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 2.9% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

