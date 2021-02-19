Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 38,515 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.03. 114,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

