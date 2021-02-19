Swiss National Bank Has $57.53 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $57,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after buying an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $14.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.