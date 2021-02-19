Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.09-4.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. 1,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $403,828.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

