The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,116.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,007.11 and a 200-day moving average of $940.58. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.76.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

