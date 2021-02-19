The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock worth $194,043,480. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

