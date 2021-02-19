Thomas J. Seifert Sells 118,832 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44.

NET stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

