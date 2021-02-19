Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,077.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $10,381,778. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $164.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

